Former Lightning Head Coach Headed Back to Stanley Cup Final

It's been over two decades since John Tortorella lifted the Stanley Cup as a member of the Tampa Bay Lightning organization. Now, he's heading back to the Stanley Cup Final as he looks to win the prestigious trophy for the second time in his career, this time as a member of the Vegas Golden Knights.
Tortorella stepped into the Golden Knights organization under bizarre circumstances. It's not often that a head coach is fired with eight games remaining in the season while in the middle of a playoff push. With that being said, the Golden Knights aren't known for their loyalty at this stage, and that's exactly what happened to Bruce Cassidy.
The Golden Knights finished the regular season going 7-0-1 under their new head coach, and that momentum has carried into the playoffs. After sweeping the President's Trophy winning Colorado Avalanche, Vegas is now 12-4 this postseason.
Tortorella also made some history on Tuesday night, becoming the first coach to sweep the reigning President's Trophy winner twice. Unfortunately for the Lightning, his first sweep against a President's Trophy winner came during Columbus's infamous upset in 2019:
Nearly 20 years after leaving the Lightning organization, the now 67-year-old Tortorella has a chance to raise the Stanley Cup for the second time in his career.