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Former Maple Leafs Goalie Is A Big Breakout Candidate For Lightning

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Michael DeRosa
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Keep an eye on this Lightning goalie next season.

Earlier this off-season, the Tampa Bay Lightning traded forward Nick Paul to the Toronto Maple Leafs in exchange for goalie Dennis Hildeby, a 2027 fourth-round pick, and a 2028 third-round pick. 

While seeing a hard-working forward like Paul get traded was tough, this deal has the potential to benefit the Lightning. Hildeby has shown promise early on his NHL career and could end up being a very good backup for the Lightning next season. 

In 20 games this past season with the Maple Leafs, Hildeby posted a .914 save percentage, a 2.86 goals-against average, and one shutout. With numbers like these, the 6-foot-7 goaltender proved that he is ready for the NHL.

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However, with Hildeby being only 24 years old and just getting his NHL career started, there is a real chance that he will put together a true breakout year for the Lightning next season. He has the tools to hit a new level, and it would be significant for the Bolts if he does. 

Lightning star goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy could benefit from a lighter workload, and he could get just that if Hildeby proves to be a realiable backup in Tampa. There is a lot to like about Hildeby's game, and it will be intriguing to see how he performs during his first season as a Bolt from here. 

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