Friedman Lists Tampa Bay Lightning as Team to Watch for Dylan Larkin Trade

For the Lightning, acquiring Larkin would add some more veteran depth down the middle which could be especially useful if Brayden Point doesn't bounce back from a disappointing 2025-26 season. For a player like Larkin though, it's likely safe to assume that the Red Wings would ask for a prospect like Sam O'Reilly in return, which could be a difficult player for Julien Brisebois to give up since O'Reilly seems on the verge of being a very good player for the Lightning.