From the Archive: Electric Youth

It was almost as though from that moment, Palat, Johnson and Kucherov have had some sort of uncanny kinship that gives them a sense of where each other is on the ice at all times. How else do you explain Kucherov tipping it between his legs to Johnson? It’s a scene that played itself over and over again last season and has continued into this one. There was no better line in hockey last season to the eyeballs of the seasoned hockey pundits, or among the analytics crowd, than the Triplets. No line scored as many goals or had more of an impact, and no unit embedded itself into the consciousness of hockey fans the way this one did. In an era when twosomes seem to be all the rage, with a third interloper moving in and out of the mix, the Triplets have found a comfort zone and level of success that has them solidly on the lineup board for the Lightning and their opponents, usually as the second unit behind Steven Stamkos and whoever it is that he’s playing with these days. “In Kuch’s rookie year, he didn’t play with us, and I spoke maybe two words to him that year,” Johnson said. “It’s been fun to get to know him. I love playing with him, and I love having him around.”