FROM THE ARCHIVE: Steven Stamkos vs Mark Schiefele

The Lightning have been the best team in the NHL this season. Stamkos is one of their best players, and he is a key factor going into the playoffs. But due to injuries, he is no longer the dynamic, powerful skater who could match any goal-scorer in the NHL. He has become a better-than-average sniper with an excellent shot. During last year’s playoffs, Stamkos scored one even-strength goal in 17 games. In tight games against top opponents, he is becoming a power-play specialist. Unless he can find a way to produce regularly at 5-on-5, he must give Tampa Bay a solid two-way game and he must produce big goals on the man advantage. For the second consecutive season, the Jets are legitimate Stanley Cup contenders. Scheifele is their main man. He will finish the regular season among the league leaders in ice time among forwards and is sure to continue at that pace throughout the playoffs. His line will likely start every period, and he will be among the first players on the ice in any special-teams situation. He’ll be relied upon to generate offense and to negate the opposition’s power play. It may be unrealistic for him to match last season’s total of 10 even-strength goals in 17 playoff games, but he must come close for the Jets to be successful. The NHL is ruthless competition. You can’t afford to be sentimental about past accomplishments that are now history. Scheifele is more of a key factor than Stamkos heading into the 2019 playoffs. His current level of play has earned him this edge. Now let’s see how he handles it.