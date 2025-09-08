FROM THE THN YEARBOOK: Lightning projected to finish second in Atlantic Division

Hockey season is upon us, which means one of The Hockey News’ most anticipated editions has arrived: the annual THN Yearbook. In this year’s issue, the THN staff projects the Lightning to finish second in the Atlantic Division for the second consecutive season.

Here’s what they had to say:

WITH JUST FOUR PLAYOFF wins in the past three years, this is a turning-point season for the Lightning. Is the window still open, or has the door closed on their opportunity to capture another championship with the current core? Tampa Bay fully believes the window remains open. The Lightning finished as the top-scoring team in the league, finished in the top four defensively and had the second-best goal differential.

Nikita Kucherov is coming off consecutive scoring titles and remains one of the top playmaking wingers of all-time. Brayden Point and Jake Guentzel each reached the 40-goal mark, while Anthony Cirelli - a Selke finalist - and Brandon Hagel comprise one of the top two-way forward duos in the league. But the biggest belief comes from watching Andrei Vasilevskiy return to his Vezina-caliber form. The roster still has elite players, and management believes the depth is there to keep Tampa a contender again this season. But the time is now because the Lightning aren't getting any younger, and there aren't a plethora of prospects on the horizon.

OFFENSE

Behind the wizardry of Kucherov, the Lightning again led the league in scoring last season at 3.56 goals per game. Guentzel fit right in with his new team, setting a career-high with 41 goals. Tampa Bay returns most of the same group from last season, with six-time 20-goal scorer Oliver Bjorkstrand also arriving at the trade deadline to give the Lightning seven players who reached the 20-goal mark a year ago, including four 35-goal scorers. Tampa Bay has three-line-deep scoring depth but needs more support from the fourth-liners.

DEFENSE

The main mantra for the Lightning to compete is not about how many goals they score but how many they can keep out of their own net. That philosophy drove them to back-to-back titles and was again the point of emphasis last season when they improved from 23rd defensively to fourth. The 5-on-5 goal differential went from minus-19 to plus-42. The return of Ryan McDonagh helped stabilize the defense, as he pairs with Erik Cernak to take on the top matchups and remove some of the responsibility from Victor Hedman.

GOALTENDING

In Vasilevskiy's first full season removed from back surgery, the future Hall of Famer returned to form, finishing second in the league in wins (38) and third in goals-against average (2.18) and save percentage (.921). Jonas Johansson - who earned points in 12 of his 18 starts - signed a two-year extension to remain as the backup.

SPECIAL TEAMS

Tampa was one of only two teams (New Jersey) to finish top 10 in both PP and PK percentage last season. While the PK turned into a dependable area, the power play dealt with some inconsistencies as it adapted to life without Steven Stamkos. Guentzel led the league with 17 power-play goals. The PP continues to run through Kucherov, but he was moved around to different areas on the ice looking for the right formation for the revamped top unit. Cirelli and Hagel form one of the league's top penalty-kill duos, while Pontus Holmberg, who signed as a free agent, figures to take Luke Glendening's role alongside Zemgus Girgensons.

INTANGIBLES

The Lightning do not have a lot of team size, with most of what they do have coming on the defensive side. In the first-round loss to the Panthers, many believe the Lightning were pushed around. Tampa Bay did not add much size in the off-season, with only three forwards listed at more than 200 pounds.

Key Takeaways

1. The Lightning look to reclaim glory with a veteran core that still packs elite scoring and top-tier two-way forwards.

2. Offensive depth is strong: Kucherov, Guentzel, Point, and Bjorkstrand give Tampa Bay three-line firepower; fourth-line production remains key.

3. Defense remains the blueprint: McDonagh, Cernak, and Hedman anchor a unit built to keep goals out, not just score them.

4. Vasilevskiy back to Vezina form, with Johansson providing reliable backup — goaltending will dictate playoff success.

5. Special teams are elite yet evolving: PP experiments continue post-Stamkos, PK anchored by Cirelli-Hagel duo.