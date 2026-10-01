From Watching to Leading: Brandon Hagel’s Evolution in Tampa Bay

“For him to have the confidence in me, that if he sees something I can do to help make it happen, he’ll say it. That was a big reason the puck went in the net that night. I think (Hagel) just wants to win so bad. There are so many guys I look up to, and he's definitely one of them. Just the way he competes every shift, whether it's Game 1, Game 82, or it's Game 7, he's got one mode and it's at 100%.”