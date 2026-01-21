Game Recap: Lightning Sweep Season Series Against San Jose

The Lightning’s high pressure right out of the gate paid off, as they now had a 2-1 lead less than two minutes into the second frame. After Askarov tried to pass to his defenseman, the puck bounced right to the Lightning. Jake Guentzel scored his 22nd of the campaign off of a one-timer, after Dominic James fired a cross-crease pass from the corner. Just four minutes into the second period, the game had gone from a tie, to a 3-1 lead for Tampa Bay.