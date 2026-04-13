Hagel, Raddysh out as Lightning host Red Wings

The Lightning (49-25-6, 104 points) enter the night in third place, two points behind both the Buffalo Sabres (49-23-8, 106 points) and Montreal Canadiens (48-23-10, 106 points). A win over Detroit would keep the Lightning in the race for the division title, while also preserving their position ahead of the Canadiens in the push for home ice. Montreal wraps up its regular season Tuesday at Philadelphia.