Hagel, Raddysh out as Lightning host Red Wings

The Tampa Bay Lightning host the Detroit Red Wings on Monday with plenty still at stake in the final week of the regular season.
With just two games left, the Atlantic Division race remains tight, and home-ice advantage for at least the first two rounds of the playoffs is still up for grabs.
The Lightning (49-25-6, 104 points) enter the night in third place, two points behind both the Buffalo Sabres (49-23-8, 106 points) and Montreal Canadiens (48-23-10, 106 points). A win over Detroit would keep the Lightning in the race for the division title, while also preserving their position ahead of the Canadiens in the push for home ice. Montreal wraps up its regular season Tuesday at Philadelphia.
“Obviously, we still have something to play for here in the final two games,” said Ryan McDonagh. “For sure, it’s an advantage, it’s confidence, comfortability, and most importantly, we want to finish with some positive games here and see where the chips fall.”
Brandon Hagel, who played Saturday in Boston while continuing to battle an undisclosed injury, is expected to miss at least one more game Monday. Defenseman Darren Raddysh is also expected to be out, with Declan Carlile stepping in to fill his spot in the lineup.
“He’s a gamer and he can play his offside,” Jon Cooper said of Carlile. “When you have somebody that just competes every single shift, you can’t help but put them out there. We’re a little short on righties, especially with (Raddysh) out, but he does a heck of a job.”
Dominic James and Max Crozier participated in morning skate but are not expected to return to the lineup tonight and remain on injured reserve.