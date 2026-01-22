Hillsborough County approves $250 million renovation, keeping Lightning in Tampa through 2043

Good news for Lightning fans: the team isn’t going anywhere. Hillsborough County commissioners unanimously approved a new lease extension on Wednesday, keeping the Tampa Bay Lightning at Benchmark International Arena for at least six more years. The 7–0 vote secures the franchise’s future in Tampa through 2043, reinforcing the team’s long-term commitment to the city and the county.
"It’s widely known what Jeff Vinik has meant to the Tampa Bay Lightning," said Commissioner Ken Hagan. "But more importantly, thanks to his vision and leadership, he has led the charge to transform downtown Tampa."
Under the agreement, Hillsborough County would commit $250 million toward renovations at Benchmark Arena, with commissioners saying the funding would come from tourism dollars rather than the county’s general fund. The Tampa Bay Lightning would be required to contribute at least $75 million toward the upgrades.
"This is our building. We own it, and we need to take care of it," said Commissioner Christine Miller.
The vote comes as the Lightning continue to roll on the ice. The team picked up another win Tuesday against the San Jose Sharks, extending its point streak to 14 games and remaining atop the Eastern Conference.