How the Ryan Callahan Foundation is Helping Families Fight Pediatric Cancer

Over the years, the Ryan Callahan Foundation has brought comfort, hope, and moments of joy to families facing pediatric cancer.
The foundation was started by Ryan Callahan and his wife, Kyla, who have been together since high school. Both were impacted by cancer in their personal lives, and over time, the idea of creating something meaningful to support others facing similar battles began to take shape.
Before joining the Tampa Bay Lightning, Ryan Callahan played for the New York Rangers, earning his first call-up in 2006. During that time, the Rangers were closely affiliated with the Garden of Dreams Foundation, an organization dedicated to brightening the lives of children facing obstacles.
Kyla became involved as a volunteer, getting firsthand insight into the impact community-driven support can have on families navigating hardship. The experience left a lasting impression and helped prepare her for the role she plays today.
When Ryan was traded to the Lightning in 2014, the transition to Tampa Bay happened quickly. Not long after they arrived, the organization approached the couple about ways to get involved in the community. That’s when the idea took shape to purchase a suite at Lightning games and invite children and families from around the community to attend.
“It was during that time that I would host families in the suite every single night, sometimes with my babies in my arms,” Kyla said. “That’s when I started to learn the needs of the pediatric cancer community.”
Families shared stories about their diagnoses and the challenges they were facing, and Kyla listened intently. In 2016, the foundation officially became a 501(c)(3), and in 2026, the Cally’s Crew Suite remains filled with families at Lightning games.
“We have a number of different programs that we are running, and it has truly turned into a place where families can come and get the most assistance possible from us,” Kyla said.
A current focus for Ryan and Kyla is helping alleviate the financial burden families face while battling pediatric cancer. Over time, they realized that basic necessities — laundry detergent, paper goods, and groceries — were sometimes the hardest items for families to keep up with.
Bridgette Solomon, born and raised in the Tampa Bay area, knows that reality all too well. The Ryan Callahan Foundation has supported her family since her 7-year-old son, King, was diagnosed with cancer more than eight months ago.
“We were in a long 15-day inpatient stay in the hospital, and I came home that night around 10 p.m. I had nothing — no supplies, paper towels, or anything,” Bridgette said. “When you’re in the midst of it, those are the last things on your mind.”
At just 7 years old, King was diagnosed with hepatoblastoma, a rare and aggressive form of pediatric liver cancer, and required surgery to remove an 18-centimeter tumor. Just weeks earlier, he had been running around — full of life, laughter, and big dreams. Sports have always been King’s greatest passion, and not being able to be active was an adjustment.
“The Ryan Callahan Foundation has helped him mentally 100 percent,” Bridgette said. “Not only does he have to see us stressing over his status, but we have stress over financial matters, and you don’t want that to happen.”
Prior to King’s diagnosis, the Solomons were a paycheck-to-paycheck family and had already lost their first car months earlier as medical bills began to pile up. After putting together a list, Kyla had the supplies delivered through Amazon the very next day.
Months later, Bridgette realized she was in danger of losing her second car. Trying to care for King full time while balancing mounting bills and the demands of everyday life became overwhelming.
Without reliable transportation, getting King to and from treatments, appointments, and hospital stays would have been nearly impossible, adding yet another layer of stress to an already unimaginable situation.
“I texted Kyla on a Friday night, and within an hour she already had confirmation back that they were paying my car payment, in the midst of our biggest struggle,” Bridgette said.
Through the Ryan Callahan Foundation, King has been able to attend sporting events, moments that have restored a sense of hope and given him something to look forward to. He attended a Tampa Bay Lightning game on Feb. 3 against the Buffalo Sabres alongside his friend Tony, who he met while undergoing treatment. The two watched from the Cally’s Crew Suite and have since become Lightning fans.
“Now he wants a hockey puck for his birthday and he loves all the players,” Bridgette said. “We never went to hockey or football games because we couldn’t afford it. I try to explain to King, this has been such a terrible fight, but we’ve been so blessed through it all.”
On January 21, 2026, King rang the bell, with doctors giving him a 70% chance of the cancer not returning.