Ilya Mikheyev Adds the Speed Element the Lightning Were Looking For

When the Tampa Bay Lightning entered free agency on July 1, adding speed to their lineup was a priority. They believe they accomplished that by signing forward Ilya Mikheyev to a four-year, $15.4 million contract.
Mikheyev, 31, is coming off a career-best season with the Chicago Blackhawks, recording 36 points (18 goals, 18 assists) in 77 games. His 18 goals ranked third on the team, and he also set career highs in points and average time on ice (17:26) after spending the past two seasons there.
Beyond just his scoring ability, Mikheyev provides value in a number of situations. He can play throughout the lineup and take on key defensive responsibilities, including on the penalty kill. Last season, he led all Blackhawks forwards in shorthanded time on ice.
“Excellent forechecker, brings a lot of speed to our group,” Lightning vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois said of Mikheyev. “We're trying to add speed to our group. He wins puck battles, so I think he's going to fit really well on our team. He adds some speed, has size, wins puck battles and tilts the ice in our favor.”
Known for his skating ability, Mikheyev gives the Lightning another forward capable of matching the pace of some of the NHL’s fastest players while providing reliable two-way play. That speed could prove especially valuable in the Atlantic Division, as the Lightning saw first-hand during their seven-game series against Montreal.
With the ability to play in a variety of situations, Mikheyev is ready to take on whatever role the Lightning need him to fill next season.
“I can play everywhere,” he said. “In any situation it feels good, and of course I feel good on the PK for sure. For me, I just help the team be better in all situations.”