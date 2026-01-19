Interactive Fan Experience set for 2026 NHL Stadium Series in Tampa

The National Hockey League has unveiled the full lineup of interactive experiences for the Feb. 1, 2026, Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series, hosted in partnership with the Tampa Bay Sports Commission.
The 2026 NHL PreGame will take place in Raymond James Stadium’s Parking Lots 5 and 7 (Grass Lots), setting the stage for a historic outdoor matchup between the Lightning and Bruins. Festivities for Stadium Series ticket holders will run from 1 to 6:30 p.m. ET. It will be the first time in League history that an outdoor game is played in a football stadium in Florida.
BODYARMOR: BODYARMOR will be onsite, distributing samples of its popular products, including BODYARMOR Sports Drink, BODYARMOR LYTE and BODYARMOR ZERO. Known for their great taste and superior hydration benefits, BODYARMOR drinks are formulated to meet the needs of athletes and active individuals alike. In addition to BODYARMOR sampling, fans will have the opportunity to participate in an interactive hockey game. Attendees can test their skills as they aim to hit targets on a specially designed hockey net, making it a fun challenge for fans of all ages.
CAT: Step into the Caterpillar space at the 2026 NHL PreGame to grab Cat® giveaway items, meet a hockey legend and connect with the spirit of hard work and perseverance. We’re here to celebrate your journey – because whether you’re chasing goals on the ice or off it, #TheresNoOffSeason.
Energizer: Energizer invites fans to experience the Precision Power Shot activation and test their skills like the pros by shooting pucks into a stacked washer and dryer unit for a chance to snag exclusive Energizer giveaway items! It’s time to power up with Energizer, the Official Battery of the NHL.
ESPN: ESPN is bringing the ESPN Igloo, a larger-than-life photo op to the 2026 NHL PreGame. Set against the backdrop of the hot Florida sun, fans are invited to step inside a beachside igloo to cool off and gear up for the game before it airs on ESPN.
Fanatics: Fans can drop by the Fanatics activation tent to be scanned for their own keepsake AI Bobblehead image with their likeness dressed head-to-toe in either the Lightning or Bruins official Stadium Series uniform. Fans can also test their skills on the hockey simulator and try to take home some fun Fanatics giveaways. And don’t forget to visit the 53’ Official Merchandise trailer for a great selection of 2026 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series jerseys, apparel, headwear and souvenirs.
Jersey Mike’s: Jersey Mike’s will deliver an immersive gaming experience for hockey fans, featuring sub-sampling, interactive games, augmented reality photo ops and more. This on-site activation will give fans a fun, meaningful way to engage with the brand.
Navy Federal Credit Union: Step into the Navy Federal Credit Union experience at the 2026 NHL PreGame, where fans can ice the competition with the digital hockey shot challenge. Fans can take their best shot, rack up points and climb the live leaderboard for a chance to earn bragging rights and exclusive prizes. Plus, fans can score game day swag and meet the Navy Federal Credit Union team to learn how they help members reach their goals on and off the ice. Cap off the experience inside the giant snow globe photo booth, where fans can snap the ultimate NHL Stadium Series keepsake.
Nex Playground: Fans will have the opportunity to experience hockey like never before with Nex Playground’s interactive fan zone. Nex Playground is the active play system that gets families moving together. The activation will feature two motion-controlled hockey games, including an exclusive NHL Stadium Series edition of NHL Puck Rush, where players race against the clock in a high-energy goal-scoring challenge. To top it off, fans will have the chance to score big through an exclusive giveaway, making this immersive experience a must-visit destination during the 2026 NHL PreGame!
NHL Fan Access: Experience NHL Fan Access™ inside the NHL App! Unlock 2026 NHL PreGame information, ‘Ask Stanley’ virtual chatbot, exclusive prize opportunities and more. Fans can download the NHL App and tap the Fan Access logo to get started!
NHL Network: Fans can find out how their slapshot compares to the pros in the Hardest Shot Challenge presented by the NHL & MLB Networks. Fans can visit NHLNetwork.com and MLBNetwork.com/Stream for complete programming schedules and to watch their favorite shows today.
NHL STREET: Fans visiting the 2026 NHL PreGame in Tampa can experience a high-energy street hockey activation featuring drop-in free play, two skills competitions (Accuracy Challenge and Dangle Zone) and giveaways – perfect for players and families of all ages.
NOBULL: Ice might be their surface. But before the skates hit it – and long before the puck drops – every hockey player trains on solid ground. The gym. The reps. The sweat. The grind that no one sees. NOBULL is excited to celebrate its multiyear U.S. NHL partnership as the Official Training Shoe of the NHL at the 2026 NHL Stadium Series where they will be amplifying their shared mentality and creating a memorable interactive activation for fans.
Norwegian Cruise Line: Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) invites fans to experience the Accuracy Challenge activation and test their skills like the pros as they aim to hit targets on a specially designed hockey net, making it a fun challenge for fans of all ages. Fans can step into a tropical space inspired by Great Stirrup Cay, NCL’s private island in the Bahamas, to play and learn more about Norwegian Cruise Line for a chance to win a cruise!
Pepsi: The iconic Pepsi Challenge returns for 2026 – inviting fans nationwide to put their taste buds to the test and decide for themselves what we already know: Pepsi® Zero Sugar is the best-tasting zero-sugar cola. At the 2026 NHL PreGame, fans can step up, take the Challenge, and see why Pepsi® Zero Sugar has swept 100% of markets where Pepsi has conducted the Pepsi Challenge as America’s favorite zero-sugar cola. Rold Gold, the Official Snack of the NHL, will be handing out samples of its classic Tiny Twist Original pretzels – great for a snack break in between periods and to enjoy before the game.
S. Preston Art + Designs: S. Preston is an NHL licensed artist specializing in creative minimalist hockey illustrations of iconic moments, arenas and mascots. He will be on site displaying his Limited-Edition Artwork for this year’s NHL Stadium Series along with other pieces in his collection available for purchase.
Sense Arena: NHL Sense Arena is a thrilling hockey experience where players and goalies can elevate their skills in realistic, fully immersive virtual reality drills and games. The new DanglePro mode adds even more excitement, introducing mixed-reality stickhandling challenges by transforming your real environment into a competitive, fast-paced and entertaining stickhandling obstacle course!
Stanley Cup Display: Fans can take a photo with the most iconic trophy in professional sports, the Stanley Cup.
Tampa Bay Lightning: The Tampa Bay Lightning will be activating on-site with a Giant Human Claw Machine. Fans will strap in before being lowered into a pit full of prizes varying from ThunderBug plush dolls to tickets to future Lightning games, concerts and events at Benchmark International Arena. In addition, there will be a Lightning x 2026 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series-branded photo booth for fans to share their pictures on social and information about Tampa Bay Lightning initiatives including tickets, Kids Club, Student Rush and Hockey Development camps and clinics.
Ticketmaster: Fans can visit the Ticketmaster Bullseye Battle to show off their wrist shots by aiming to shoot their puck through the Ticketmaster “t” and snap a photo with a surprise NHL Alumni. KultureCity sensory bags courtesy of Ticketmaster will also be located on the main concourse at sections 106,119,131 and 143, East and Hyundai Club concierge decks and sections 311 and 335 of the upper concourse.
Upper Deck: Fans can get their own personalized 2026 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series trading card from Upper Deck, the exclusive trading card partner of the NHL. Upper Deck is also giving fans a chance to win fun prizes by playing exciting games such as Puck-O. Collect a FREE 2026 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series digital trading card set at UpperDeckEpack.com, the innovative platform that allows users to buy, open, collect and trade with hockey fans from around the world. Visit the Upper Deck Booth for more information.
USPS: How good is your slapshot? Fans can test their skills onsite at a fun challenge created by the United States Postal Service. Fans will wind up and see if they can hit the targets of the various sizes of USPS shipping boxes. If they are accurate, they may hit their shipping goals. Fans can also savor the moment of victory with a photo booth visit – and get a postcard with their image that they can mail directly from the exhibit!