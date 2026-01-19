Interactive Fan Experience set for 2026 NHL Stadium Series in Tampa

Pepsi: The iconic Pepsi Challenge returns for 2026 – inviting fans nationwide to put their taste buds to the test and decide for themselves what we already know: Pepsi® Zero Sugar is the best-tasting zero-sugar cola. At the 2026 NHL PreGame, fans can step up, take the Challenge, and see why Pepsi® Zero Sugar has swept 100% of markets where Pepsi has conducted the Pepsi Challenge as America’s favorite zero-sugar cola. Rold Gold, the Official Snack of the NHL, will be handing out samples of its classic Tiny Twist Original pretzels – great for a snack break in between periods and to enjoy before the game.