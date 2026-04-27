Jakob Pelletier Carrying Strong AHL Season into Playoffs

The Tampa Bay Lightning's American Hockey League affiliate, the Syracuse Crunch, are currently in a playoff battle of their own and forward Jakob Pelletier hasn't slowed down at all in the postseason.
Pelletier led the Crunch in points during the regular season, with 77 in 63 games.
Although he was held without a point in the Crunch's opening game against the Cleveland Monsters in the North Division Semifinals, Pelletier was electric during Game 2.
Pelletier picked up an assist on Lucas Mercuri's goal less than four minutes into the game, before scoring his first goal of the postseason just over seven minutes later. Pelletier then added an assist on Tommy Miller's goal a few minutes later, which gave the Crunch a 4-0 lead in the first period.
With his three point performance on Sunday, Pelletier leads the Crunch in points so far this postseason, and is also tied for the goal-scoring lead, as nobody has scored more than a single goal through two games.
The Crunch will now head back to Syracuse to close out the best-of-five series against the Monsters, with the series tied at one game apiece. Each of the final three games will be played in Syracuse. Game 3 will be on Friday, May 1, with puck drop set for 7 PM ET.