Jakob Pelletier Named AHL Player of the Year

A member of the Tampa Bay Lightning organization has won some hardware, as Syracuse Crunch forward Jakob Pelletier has been named the American Hockey League Player of the Year.
On Tuesday afternoon, the AHL announced that Pelletier had won the award for the first time in his career. His 77 points also earned him the JB Sollenberger Trophy for the most points in the AHL during the 2025-26 season.
The Quebec City native set career highs in every important counting stat, including goals, assists and points despite playing just 63 games. His 28 goals were second on the Crunch, and tied for 13th in the AHL overall. His 49 assists were the most on Syracuse and the third most in the league.
Pelletier did get an opportunity in the NHL again as well, appearing in five games for the Lightning, but failed to record a point.
The Lightning signed Pelletier after the Philadelphia Flyers opted not to sign him to a qualifying offer after acquiring him in the middle of the 2024-25 season from the Calgary Flames. He signed a three-year contract with the Bolts this past summer, keeping him in the organization until the 2027-28 season.