Jeff Viel Ready to Bring Physical Edge to Lightning Lineup

With Lightning training camp just around the corner, the team is preparing to put its offseason additions to the test, including forward Jeff Viel, who brings a physical presence to the lineup.
Viel signed a five-year, $12.5 million contract on July 1 after splitting last season between the Boston Bruins and Anaheim Ducks. The 29-year-old forward gives Tampa Bay a physical presence in its bottom six, an element the Lightning have wanted to add to their lineup for years.
“I’m very grateful for the opportunity,” said Viel. "Getting some stability is huge for me and my family, and I think my game's in a really good spot. I think I had a pretty good season last year, good playoffs, and just overall I think my game's been good and I feel more confident at the NHL level.”
Originally undrafted, Viel made his NHL debut with the San Jose Sharks in 2021. He appeared in 49 NHL games with San Jose through 2023, recording five points and 139 penalty minutes.
After joining the Boston Bruins organization, Viel appeared in five NHL games during the 2024-25 season while also spending time with Boston’s AHL affiliate, where he recorded 13 goals and 37 points. After being traded to Anaheim last season, Viel had an opportunity to establish himself as a regular at the NHL level.
“You just want to create a role and be able to get into games, and I just basically did whatever I have to do. It also helps that I like fighting,” said Viel. “Not everyone likes it, but I like it a lot. It’s just a part of my game that I enjoy, and I take pride in it. With the rivalry in the Atlantic Division, I think that's going to be a focal point for me and is definitely going to be part of my game. It's going to be fun.”
Lightning general manager Julien BriseBois believes Viel can bring more than just toughness to Tampa Bay’s lineup. BriseBois compared the signing to when the Lightning acquired forward Barclay Goodrow, who developed into an important player after arriving from San Jose.
“They’re completely different players, completely different circumstances, but I think they are similar in this regard, where I think people hadn’t realized that Barclay Goodrow had taken a step and we got him,” said BriseBois.
“And then when he got here, and the spotlights were on him, everyone’s going, ‘Oh, this guy is pretty effective in his role.’ I think Jeffrey did the same thing in the playoffs with Anaheim.”
For years, the Lightning have wanted a player who can bring this type of physicality to their lineup, but salary-cap constraints made it difficult to make that addition. With more flexibility this summer, they were able to address that need. As the Atlantic Division continues to get more competitive, the Lightning believe Viel’s combination of physicality and versatility could make him an important addition to their bottom six.