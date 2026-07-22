Jeffrey Viel Ready to Embrace Lightning-Panthers Rivalry After Joining Tampa Bay

“You just want to create a role and be able to get into games, and I just basically did whatever I have to do. It also helps that I like fighting,” Viel said. “Not everyone likes it, but I like it a lot. It’s just a part of my game that I enjoy, and I take pride in it. With the rivalry in the Atlantic Division, I think that's going to be a focal point for me and is definitely going to be part of my game. It's going to be fun.”