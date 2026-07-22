Jeffrey Viel Ready to Embrace Lightning-Panthers Rivalry After Joining Tampa Bay
The Tampa Bay Lightning will start the 2026-27 season on the road, opening the year with a matchup against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Thursday, October 1.
Before the regular season gets underway, the Lightning will get an early look at their in-state rival, facing the Florida Panthers twice during the shortened preseason. The first regular-season matchup between the two teams is on November 28 in Sunrise, the Saturday after Thanksgiving.
The two teams will meet again one month later on December 26, because nothing says family time quite like a little chaos. The Panthers will make their way to Benchmark International Arena for two meetings in February and March.
The Lightning added some grit to their lineup this summer with the addition of forward Jeff Viel, which will come in handy.
Viel signed a five-year, $12.5 million contract on July 1 after splitting last season between the Boston Bruins and Anaheim Ducks. The 29-year-old forward brings a physical presence to the Lightning’s bottom-six.
“I’m very grateful for the opportunity,” said Viel. "Getting some stability is huge for me and my family, and I think my game's in a really good spot. I think I had a pretty good season last year, good playoffs, and just overall I think my game's been good and I feel more confident at the NHL level.”
Viel has built his career on physicality, and he’s enthusiastic about the opportunity to be part of the Battle of Florida matchups.
“You just want to create a role and be able to get into games, and I just basically did whatever I have to do. It also helps that I like fighting,” Viel said. “Not everyone likes it, but I like it a lot. It’s just a part of my game that I enjoy, and I take pride in it. With the rivalry in the Atlantic Division, I think that's going to be a focal point for me and is definitely going to be part of my game. It's going to be fun.”
Originally undrafted, Viel made his NHL debut with the San Jose Sharks in 2021. He appeared in 49 NHL games with San Jose through 2023, recording five points and 139 penalty minutes. After joining the Boston Bruins organization, he appeared in five NHL games during the 2024-25 season while also spending time with their AHL affiliate, where he recorded 13 goals and 37 points.
While Viel’s physicality is a major part of his game, Lightning general manager Julien BriseBois believes the forward can bring more than just toughness to Tampa Bay’s lineup, comparing the signing to when the Lightning acquired forward Barclay Goodrow.
“They’re completely different players, completely different circumstances, but I think they are similar in this regard, where I think people hadn’t realized that Barclay Goodrow had taken a step and we got him,” said BriseBois. “And then when he got here, and the spotlights were on him, everyone’s going, ‘Oh, this guy is pretty effective in his role.’ I think Jeffrey did the same thing in the playoffs with Anaheim.”
For years, the Lightning have wanted a player who can bring this type of physicality to their lineup, but salary cap constraints made it difficult. With more flexibility this summer, they were able to address it. As the Atlantic Division continues to strengthen, the Lightning believe Viel’s combination of physicality and versatility could become an important part of their lineup.