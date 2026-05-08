JJ Moser to Represent Switzerland at 2026 IIHF World Championship

For the fifth time in his career, Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman JJ Moser will represent Switzerland at the IIHF World Championship, this time on home ice.
After a strong second season in Tampa, Moser is heading home for the rest of May. The 2026 IIHF World Championship will be played in Zurich and Fribourg, Switzerland and the Lightning defenseman will be back on the ice representing his country.
Moser has previously played for Switzerland in the World Championship four times. He made his debut in the tournament while playing for EHC Biel-Bienne in the Swiss National League in 2021. He then represented Switzerland twice while a member of the Arizona Coyotes organization and after his first season with the Lightning.
In 32 games at the World Championship, Moser has recorded 14 points, only three of which were goals. During that time, he was also +18.
Known for his strong two-way style of play, Moser saw his offensive production bounce back during his second season with the Lightning. His 29 points were just two shy of his career high of 31, which he recorded during the 2022-23 season while a member of the Coyotes.
This season, Moser also had the most ice time of his career and, in turn, recorded the most penalty minutes of his career as well.
Moser is one of Switzerland's most valuable players on an annual basis at this point, and at just 25 years of age, his future representing his country is certainly bright.