Julien BriseBois Set to Become the Fourth Longest Tenured GM in the NHL

With Doug Armstrong of the St. Louis Blues set to step aside for Alex Steen to take over as the team's general manager, Tampa Bay Lightning General Manager Julien BriseBois will become the NHL's fourth longest tenured general manager on July 1.
The only general managers who have been in their current role longer than BriseBois are Kevin Cheveldayoff of the Winnipeg Jets, Jim Nill of the Dallas Stars, and Don Sweeney of the Boston Bruins.
BriseBois took over the reins in Tampa in September of 2018, taking over for departing General Manager Steve Yzerman. Ironically, Yzerman will now be the fifth longest tenured GM in the NHL, although it seems as though his seat is starting to get warmer with the Detroit Red Wings.
During his time with the Lightning, BriseBois has won two Stanley Cups. Ironically, he's the only general manager amongst the top-five longest tenured GMs to have won a Stanley Cup with his current organization.