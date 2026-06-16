Key Dates to Know for the 2026 Lightning Offseason

The Carolina Hurricanes are the 2026 Stanley Cup Champions after shutting out the Vegas Golden Knights 3-0 in Game 6 on Sunday night. With the season coming to a close, the 2026 NHL offseason is officially underway.
After a relatively quiet summer a year ago, Lightning general manager Julien BriseBois is expected to explore every avenue to strengthen the roster following the team’s fourth consecutive first-round exit in May.
Here’s a look at some key dates to keep in mind as the offseason gets underway:
The Buyout Period
The NHL’s buyout window opens on the later of June 15 or 48 hours after the conclusion of the Stanley Cup Final and closes on June 30 at 5 p.m. EST.
A buyout allows a team to part ways with a player before his contract expires by paying a portion of the remaining value over a period that is twice as long as the remaining term on the original contract. A reduced amount of the contract will continue to count against the team’s salary cap each season.
Teams may also receive a second 48-hour buyout window if a player files for arbitration and the case is either settled or awarded. This secondary window applies only to players who have a cap hit greater than $4 million, and were on the team’s roster at the most recent trade deadline.
Once a buyout is completed, the player immediately becomes free to sign with any team.
The 2026 NHL Draft
The NHL draft will be decentralized for the second consecutive year. Top prospects are expected to gather in person at KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York, while team executives, scouts and management groups will conduct their selections remotely.
The first round of the 2026 NHL Draft is scheduled for June 26 at 7 p.m. EST. Rounds 2 through 7 will take place June 27 beginning at 11 a.m. EST.
The first 16 selections were determined by the NHL Draft Lottery, which was held on May 5. The Toronto Maple Leafs won the lottery and will select first overall, while the San Jose Sharks won the second drawing and will pick second overall in the draft.
The Lightning’s first pick is in the second round (58th overall). They also have the 90th pick, 134th (from Seattle), 154th, 186th, and 218th.
The Seattle Kraken have the Lightning's original first-round pick, acquired as part of the trade for forwards Oliver Bjorkstrand and Yanni Gourde on March 5, 2025.
NHL Free Agency
NHL free agency opens on July 1 at 12:00 p.m. EST, when unrestricted free agents (UFAs) are permitted to sign with any team across the league. Lightning defenseman Darren Raddysh is among those set to become a UFA if he and the Lightning aren’t able to agree to a new contract before July 1.
July 1 also marks the point when players like Nikita Kucherov, who are entering the final year of their contracts, become eligible to sign long-term extensions with their current teams.
The salary cap will increase to $104 million, an $8.5 million jump from last season, giving teams more flexibility heading into the offseason.