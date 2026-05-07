Kucherov Reflects on Execution After Lightning’s First-Round Exit

At the end of last season, Nikita Kucherov stood at the podium and said one area he wanted to improve on in the 2025-26 postseason was his ability to “execute under pressure.” The Panthers were all over him in last year’s series, taking away passing lanes and limiting his ability to play his normal game. While he found more space against Montreal, the end result remained the same.
“I hope it got better,” Kucherov said, referring to his ability to execute. “But at the same time, my game had to be better, and it wasn't. So you know, it is what it is.”
Kucherov recorded six points in seven games this postseason, but has just one goal in his last 22 playoff games. Something he said needs to improve.
“I don't think (Montreal) did anything special, to be honest. I think it's just on us not being able to create more chances five-on-five and be better on the power play,” said Kucherov. “But give them credit, they’re a good team. They defended well, but at the same time, we’ve got to be a lot better.”
At the start of the season, Kucherov voiced his concerns about the power play. He felt that after the loss of Steven Stamkos, there was no longer a consistent threat on the left side. The Lightning experimented with Oliver Bjorkstrand, but it never fully clicked. Darren Raddysh stepped into a key role on the top unit and responded with a breakout season, setting career highs in goals (22), assists (48) and points (70). Raddysh is set to become an unrestricted free agent on July 1, and his future with the organization remains to be seen.
“I mean, it doesn't matter if it goes seven or four or five (games), at the end of the day, we didn't get the job done,” said Kucherov.
This summer will be an important one in terms of solidifying Kucherov’s future with the Lightning. Next season, he’ll enter the final year of an eight-year deal with an average annual value of $9.5 million.
“You’re going to have to ask Julien. I’m not even thinking about it,” Kucherov said when asked if he’d like to stay in Tampa.
Kucherov’s response may sound blunt, but he’s typically less concerned with anything outside of the game itself.
Lightning general manager Julien BriseBois responded in a way that made it clear he views Kucherov as part of the organization’s long-term plans.
“He’s a phenomenal player and a key reason that we are as competitive as we are,” said BriseBois. “I foresee him staying in our organization for a very long time, hopefully until the end of his career.”
“In due time, we will engage with his agent. We’ve already had some conversations. He wants to stay, and we’d like him to stay. When we have something to announce, we’ll make an announcement.”
Kucherov had another successful regular season, finishing second in the NHL with 130 points. He was named a finalist for the Ted Lindsay Award, the league’s most outstanding player as voted by his peers, and is considered a frontrunner for the Hart Memorial Trophy, awarded to the player who is most valuable to his team. Kucherov is the primary driver of the Lightning’s offense and remains one of the NHL’s most productive playmakers.
For as much praise as Kucherov receives, criticism has followed as well. The Lightning’s Game 5 performance at home became a defining moment in the series. The team didn’t play their best game and still only lost by one goal. A win would've put them in a position to take the series in Game 6, which they ended up winning. Players admitted their effort was off.
When asked about the conversation surrounding Kucherov’s body language, BriseBois said he didn’t feel it affected the group internally.
"I don't think it's an issue internally, but I realize the perception. I say it all the time.. for people who don't get to know him the way we get to know him, he is misunderstood,” said BriseBois. “He is a misunderstood genius. He is a fabulous player and the standards are so high. The standards he sets for himself are really high. The standards the hockey world sets on him are really really really high. We need to do a better job.”
BriseBois said teams are able to close in on star players more effectively over the length of a seven-game series than in a single regular-season game, a factor he believes helps explain Kucherov’s postseason numbers.
“If we win this series, we’re talking about the great plays he made, not the puck touches that didn’t go the way we wanted to,” BriseBois said. “And he’d get an extra series to maybe get hot and turn it on and completely change the narrative again.”