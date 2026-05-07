Kucherov Reflects on Execution After Lightning’s First-Round Exit

"I don't think it's an issue internally, but I realize the perception. I say it all the time.. for people who don't get to know him the way we get to know him, he is misunderstood,” said BriseBois. “He is a misunderstood genius. He is a fabulous player and the standards are so high. The standards he sets for himself are really high. The standards the hockey world sets on him are really really really high. We need to do a better job.”