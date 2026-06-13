Kucherov, Vasilevskiy Named to NHL's 2025-26 First All-Star Team

After winning the Hart Trophy and the Vezina Trophy respectively, it's no surprise that Tampa Bay Lightning forward Nikita Kucherov and goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy have been named to the NHL's First All-Star Team for the 2025-26 season.
Kucherov finished the season with 44 goals and 130 points in 76 games for the Bolts this season. As a result, he earned the Hart Memorial Trophy and was voted the league's top right-wing by a considerable margin to earn a spot on the First All-Star Team. The 32-year-old winger earned 196 of 197 first place votes, with the final vote going to Colorado Avalanche wing Martin Necas.
As for Vasilevskiy, his .912 save percentage and 2.31 goals against average earned him not only the Vezina Trophy, but he was also the landslide pick for the First All-Star Team. The Russian netminder received 131 first place votes, beating out Logan Thompson of the Washington Capitals who received the second most first place votes with 27.
Kucherov and Vasilevskiy certainly had historic seasons for the Lightning, even if the postseason didn't go how they would've hoped.