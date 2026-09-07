Lightning 2026-27 Player Preview: Dennis Hildeby

The 2026-27 season is almost here for the Tampa Bay Lightning.
Due to this, we here at The Hockey News Lightning are starting a player preview series that will look at each Bolts player.
For this latest edition of the series, let's focus on goalie Dennis Hildeby.
New Lightning Goalie Dennis Hildeby Looking To Impress
Earlier this off-season, the Lightning acquired Hildeby from the Toronto Maple Leafs as part of the Nick Paul trade. The Lightning's decision to acquire Hildeby made sense, as they needed some help with their backup goalie role. Now, they will be hoping that Hildeby can provide them with just that.
Hildeby is coming off a strong season with the Maple Leafs, as he posted a .912 save percentage and 2.86 goals-against average in 20 games. Overall, the 25-year-old goalie showed promise and will now be looking to continue to head in the right direction with his development with the Bolts.
In 26 career NHL games over two seasons, he has a .903 save percentage, a 2.98 goals-against average, and one shutout. It will be interesting to see how he builds on these career stats with the Lightning this season.