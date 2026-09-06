Lightning 2026-27 Player Preview: Jake Guentzel

What type of season could Jake Guentzel have in 2026-27?
The 2026-27 season is almost here for the Tampa Bay Lightning.
Due to this, we here at The Hockey News Lightning are starting a player preview series that will look at each Bolts player.
In this latest edition of the series, let's take a look at winger Jake Guentzel.
Lightning's Jake Guentzel Looking To Have Another Elite Season
Guentzel was once again one of the Lightning's best players last season. In 81 games for the Lightning, he recorded 38 goals, 50 assists, 88 points, and a plus-13 rating. This comes after he recorded 41 goals and 80 points in 80 games during his first season with the Lightning in 2024-25.
With numbers like these, Guentzel has undoubtedly been proving that the Lightning made the right call signing him during the 2024 NHL off-season. Now, he will be aiming to have another excellent season for the Lightning in 2026-27.
Guentzel is one of the Lightning's most important forwards, so they will need him to stay healthy and continue to shine this campaign.
It will now be interesting to see what kind of season Guentzel can put together during his third year as a Bolt.