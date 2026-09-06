Lightning 2026-27 Player Preview: Nikita Kucherov

The 2026-27 season is almost here for the Tampa Bay Lightning.
Due to this, we here at The Hockey News Lightning are starting a player preview series that will look at each Bolts player.
For this latest edition of the series, let's focus on star forward Nikita Kucherov.
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov Looking To Dominate During Contract Year
Kucherov is entering a contract year, so there is no question that this is an important season for the star winger. He will be looking to have another dominant season in 2026-27, which should not be an issue for the 33-year-old.
Kucherov just had another fantastic season in 2025-26, as he recorded 44 goals, 86 assists, 130 points, and a plus-43 rating in 76 games with the Lightning. With numbers like these, he took home the Hart Memorial Trophy as the NHL's MVP for the second time in his career.
Kucherov is also entering this season with at least 113 points in each of his last four seasons. With this, there is no question that the Bolts will be relying on him heavily yet again this campaign. It will be interesting to see what kind of season he can put together this time around for Tampa Bay.