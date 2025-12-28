Lightning acquire forward Michael Milne from the Wild for Boris Katchouk

The Tampa Bay Lightning have acquired AHL forward Michael Milne from the Minnesota Wild in exchange for forward Boris Katchouk.

After being included in the Brandon Hagel deal with Chicago, Katchouk re-signed with the Lightning as a free agent on July 1, 2025, agreeing to a one-year contract.

Milne, who is expected to report to the Syracuse Crunch, was drafted by Minnesota in the third round, 89th overall, in 2022. The 23-year old has appeared in 15 games with the AHL’s Iowa Wild this season, recording two goals and five points. The 5-foot-10, 187-pound forward has played 172 career AHL games, all with Iowa, totaling 32 goals and 65 points.