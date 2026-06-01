Lightning Acquire Rights to OHL Standout Jack Pridham from Blackhawks

Pridham is expected to continue his development in the NCAA next season, with his college commitment to be announced in the coming days. He's coming off a breakout season with the Kitchener Rangers of the OHL, where he played alongside fellow Lightning prospect Sam O’Reilly. The 20-year-old recorded 46 goals and 90 points in 65 regular-season games, finishing second in the OHL in goals and fifth in league scoring. His 16 power-play goals were tied for the third-most in the league.