Lightning Acquire Rights to OHL Standout Jack Pridham from Blackhawks

The Tampa Bay Lightning have added another young forward to their prospect pipeline on Monday, acquiring the rights to Jack Pridham from the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for a third-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft.
Despite a limited number of first-round picks, the Lightning have continued finding ways to add young talent, including signing Chicago draft pick Dominic James last September. The move brings one of junior hockey’s top goal scorers into the organization.
Pridham is expected to continue his development in the NCAA next season, with his college commitment to be announced in the coming days. He's coming off a breakout season with the Kitchener Rangers of the OHL, where he played alongside fellow Lightning prospect Sam O’Reilly. The 20-year-old recorded 46 goals and 90 points in 65 regular-season games, finishing second in the OHL in goals and fifth in league scoring. His 16 power-play goals were tied for the third-most in the league.
He carried that offensive production into the postseason, registering 15 assists and 17 points in 18 playoff games. Pridham capped his season adding a goal and two assists to help Kitchener capture the Memorial Cup championship. He finished tied for the tournament lead with five goals and nine points.
Originally selected by Chicago in the third round (92nd overall) of the 2024 NHL Draft, Pridham now joins a Lightning prospect pool that continues to add offensive talent and long-term depth at forward.