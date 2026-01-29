Lightning's Ryan McDonagh To Return vs. Jets

The Lightning will have veteran defenseman Ryan McDonagh back in the lineup on Thursday as they host the Winnipeg Jets at Benchmark International Arena.
The 36-year-old played three games last month after spending more than a month on injured reserve with the same injury. His last appearance came Dec. 22 against the St. Louis Blues. McDonagh was activated from injured reserve earlier Thursday and has been an active participant in practice this week.
McDonagh will add a boost while the Lightning are still without captain Victor Hedman as he recovers from elbow surgery. Hedman skated in a regular jersey during the team’s optional morning skate Thursday, a change from the red no-contact jersey he wore in his first practice back Wednesday. There is no word yet on when Hedman will return, but the NHL Stadium Series game at Raymond James Stadium is set for Sunday, Feb. 1.