Lightning Among Early Favorites in BetMGM’s 2027 Stanley Cup Odds

With one season officially in the books, attention has already shifted to next year’s Stanley Cup race. BetMGM released its early odds for the 2027 championship, with the Colorado Avalanche opening as favorites at +700. The defending champion Carolina Hurricanes follow closely behind at +750, while the runner-up Vegas Golden Knights sit at +1000. The Edmonton Oilers and Florida Panthers each enter at +1100, with the Tampa Bay Lightning not far behind at +1200.