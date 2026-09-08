Lightning Announce Roster, Schedule for 2026 Prospect Showcase

The Tampa Bay Lightning’s offseason is officially coming to a close. Before the veterans report for training camp, some of the organization’s top young players will get their first chance to make an impression when the Lightning head to North Carolina for the 2026 Prospect Showcase.
Tampa Bay announced the roster and schedule on Tuesday for the three-day tournament, which runs September 13-15 at Invisalign Arena in Morrisville, North Carolina. The Lightning will face prospect teams from the Carolina Hurricanes and Nashville Predators, with each team playing two games during the showcase.
And there will be plenty of attention on Tampa Bay’s top prospects.
Sam O’Reilly headlines the group after an impressive season in the Ontario Hockey League. The 20-year-old forward was named the OHL’s Most Outstanding Player after putting together a standout 2025-26 campaign.
O’Reilly did not get a full opportunity to participate in Tampa Bay’s development camp in July as he continued working his way back from an injury, making the showcase his first full opportunity to get into game action.
Dylan Duke is another familiar name on the roster.
The Lightning selected Duke in the fourth round of the 2021 NHL Draft, and he already has NHL experience under his belt. Duke made his NHL debut during the 2024-25 season and scored his first career goal on his first shot in a 6-3 win over the Detroit Red Wings on February 8, 2025.
Now, he’ll look to continue pushing for an opportunity with Tampa Bay.
Games will consist of three 20-minute periods, with a five-minute, three-on-three overtime period if necessary. A five-player shootout will take place following every game, regardless of the final score.
The showcase will also give Lightning fans their first chance to see some of the organization’s newest draft picks in action. That includes 2026 second-round pick Oleg Kulebiakin, 2026 third-round pick Tomas Kralovic and 2025 fourth-round pick Benjamin Rautiainen.
The Lightning leaned heavily on their Syracuse Crunch pipeline throughout last season, with injuries creating opportunities for younger players to step into NHL roles.