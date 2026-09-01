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Lightning Announce Theme Night Schedule for 2026-27 Season

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Diandra Loux
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September is here, and the NHL season is right around the corner.

On Tuesday, the Tampa Bay Lightning announced their theme night schedule on for the upcoming 2026-27 season. Fans attending games at Benchmark International Arena this season will have the chance to participate in a number of theme nights, including the debut of Bolts & Boots Night and Margaritaville Night.

The team will also have a number of arena giveaways throughout the season, including Jake Guentzel and Brandon Hagel bobbleheads, collectible pocket art cards designed by Spector Art and other exclusive items.

2026-27 THEME NIGHTS + ARENA GIVEAWAYS

OPENING NIGHT

MAGNET SCHEDULE GIVEAWAY

Saturday, October 3 at 7:00 p.m.

Lightning vs. Capitals

NOCHE LATINA

Thursday, October 15 at 7:00 p.m.

Lightning vs. Kraken

HALLOWEEN NIGHT

VICTOR HEDMAN COLLECTIBLE POCKET ART GIVEAWAY (FIRST 10K FANS)

Thursday, October 29 at 7:00 p.m.

Lightning vs. Jets

MILITARY APPRECIATION NIGHT

Thursday, November 5 at 7:00 p.m.

Lightning vs. Blackhawks

PATCH WITH A PURPOSE NIGHT

PLAYER KEYCHAIN GIVEAWAY

Thursday, November 19 at 7:30 p.m.

Lightning vs. Oilers

HOCKEY FIGHTS CANCER NIGHT

Sunday, November 22 at 5:00 p.m.

Lightning vs. Sabres

THANKSGIVING GAME

BUG KEEPER HAT GIVEAWAY

Wednesday, November 25 at 7:00 p.m.

Lightning vs. Hurricanes

NIKITA KUCHEROV COLLECTIBLE POCKET ART GIVEAWAY (FIRST 10K FANS)

Monday, December 7 at 7:00 p.m.

Lightning vs. Blue Jackets

HOLIDAY GAME

Thursday, December 17 at 7:00 p.m.

Lightning vs. Flames

HOLIDAY GAME

Tuesday, December 22 at 7:00 p.m.

Lightning vs. Blues

NEW YEARS EVE GAME

Thursday, December 31 at 2:00 p.m.

Lightning vs. Canadiens

BOLTS & BOOTS NIGHT

Saturday, January 2 at 7:00 p.m.

Lightning vs. Sabres

PRIDE NIGHT

Thursday, January 14 at 7:00 p.m.

Lightning vs. Golden Knights

KIDS DAY

Saturday, January 16 at 3:30 p.m.

Lightning vs. Senators

HOCKEY TALKS NIGHT

Tuesday, January 26 at 7:00 p.m.

Lightning vs. Kings

GASPARILLA NIGHT

Saturday, January 30 at 7:00 p.m.

Lightning vs. Islanders

JAKE GUENTZEL BOBBLEHEAD GIVEAWAY

Thursday, February 18 at 7:00 p.m.

Lightning vs. Ducks

BLACK HERITAGE NIGHT

Sunday, February 28 at 7:00 p.m.

Lightning vs. Mammoth

MARGARITAVILLE NIGHT

Thursday, March 11 at 7:00 p.m.

Lightning vs. Devils

BRANDON HAGEL BOBBLEHEAD GIVEAWAY

Tuesday, March 23 at 7:00 p.m.

Lightning vs. Panthers

FIRST RESPONDERS NIGHT

Thursday, March 25 at 6:30 p.m.

Lightning vs. Flyers

T-SHIRT GIVEAWAY

Saturday, March 27 at 7:00 p.m.

Lightning vs. Rangers

WOMEN IN SPORTS NIGHT

Tuesday, March 30 at 7:00 p.m.

Lightning vs. Maple Leafs

ANDREI VASILEVSKIY COLLECTIBLE POCKET ART GIVEAWAY (FIRST 10K FANS)

GAME PRESENTED

Thursday, April 1 at 7:00 p.m.

Lightning vs. Blue Jackets

GOALS FOR FOOD NIGHT

Thursday, April 8 at 7:00 p.m.

Lightning vs. Canadiens

FAN APPRECIATION NIGHT

Saturday, April 10 at 8:00 p.m.

Lightning vs. Bruins

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