Lightning Announce Theme Night Schedule for 2026-27 Season

September is here, and the NHL season is right around the corner.
On Tuesday, the Tampa Bay Lightning announced their theme night schedule on for the upcoming 2026-27 season. Fans attending games at Benchmark International Arena this season will have the chance to participate in a number of theme nights, including the debut of Bolts & Boots Night and Margaritaville Night.
The team will also have a number of arena giveaways throughout the season, including Jake Guentzel and Brandon Hagel bobbleheads, collectible pocket art cards designed by Spector Art and other exclusive items.
2026-27 THEME NIGHTS + ARENA GIVEAWAYS
OPENING NIGHT
MAGNET SCHEDULE GIVEAWAY
Saturday, October 3 at 7:00 p.m.
Lightning vs. Capitals
NOCHE LATINA
Thursday, October 15 at 7:00 p.m.
Lightning vs. Kraken
HALLOWEEN NIGHT
VICTOR HEDMAN COLLECTIBLE POCKET ART GIVEAWAY (FIRST 10K FANS)
Thursday, October 29 at 7:00 p.m.
Lightning vs. Jets
MILITARY APPRECIATION NIGHT
Thursday, November 5 at 7:00 p.m.
Lightning vs. Blackhawks
PATCH WITH A PURPOSE NIGHT
PLAYER KEYCHAIN GIVEAWAY
Thursday, November 19 at 7:30 p.m.
Lightning vs. Oilers
HOCKEY FIGHTS CANCER NIGHT
Sunday, November 22 at 5:00 p.m.
Lightning vs. Sabres
THANKSGIVING GAME
BUG KEEPER HAT GIVEAWAY
Wednesday, November 25 at 7:00 p.m.
Lightning vs. Hurricanes
NIKITA KUCHEROV COLLECTIBLE POCKET ART GIVEAWAY (FIRST 10K FANS)
Monday, December 7 at 7:00 p.m.
Lightning vs. Blue Jackets
HOLIDAY GAME
Thursday, December 17 at 7:00 p.m.
Lightning vs. Flames
HOLIDAY GAME
Tuesday, December 22 at 7:00 p.m.
Lightning vs. Blues
NEW YEARS EVE GAME
Thursday, December 31 at 2:00 p.m.
Lightning vs. Canadiens
BOLTS & BOOTS NIGHT
Saturday, January 2 at 7:00 p.m.
Lightning vs. Sabres
PRIDE NIGHT
Thursday, January 14 at 7:00 p.m.
Lightning vs. Golden Knights
KIDS DAY
Saturday, January 16 at 3:30 p.m.
Lightning vs. Senators
HOCKEY TALKS NIGHT
Tuesday, January 26 at 7:00 p.m.
Lightning vs. Kings
GASPARILLA NIGHT
Saturday, January 30 at 7:00 p.m.
Lightning vs. Islanders
JAKE GUENTZEL BOBBLEHEAD GIVEAWAY
Thursday, February 18 at 7:00 p.m.
Lightning vs. Ducks
BLACK HERITAGE NIGHT
Sunday, February 28 at 7:00 p.m.
Lightning vs. Mammoth
MARGARITAVILLE NIGHT
Thursday, March 11 at 7:00 p.m.
Lightning vs. Devils
BRANDON HAGEL BOBBLEHEAD GIVEAWAY
Tuesday, March 23 at 7:00 p.m.
Lightning vs. Panthers
FIRST RESPONDERS NIGHT
Thursday, March 25 at 6:30 p.m.
Lightning vs. Flyers
T-SHIRT GIVEAWAY
Saturday, March 27 at 7:00 p.m.
Lightning vs. Rangers
WOMEN IN SPORTS NIGHT
Tuesday, March 30 at 7:00 p.m.
Lightning vs. Maple Leafs
ANDREI VASILEVSKIY COLLECTIBLE POCKET ART GIVEAWAY (FIRST 10K FANS)
GAME PRESENTED
Thursday, April 1 at 7:00 p.m.
Lightning vs. Blue Jackets
GOALS FOR FOOD NIGHT
Thursday, April 8 at 7:00 p.m.
Lightning vs. Canadiens
FAN APPRECIATION NIGHT
Saturday, April 10 at 8:00 p.m.
Lightning vs. Bruins