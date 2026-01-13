Lightning assign Curtis Douglas to Syracuse Crunch on conditioning stint

Prior to the Lightning’s Monday matchup against the Flyers, the team announced that Curtis Douglas has been assigned to AHL Syracuse on a conditioning stint. The 25-year-old forward was claimed off waivers from the Utah Mammoth on Oct. 6 after playing 261 career American Hockey League (AHL) games. Three days later, in the Lightning’s home opener, he logged just over five minutes of ice time in his first career NHL game against the Ottawa Senators.