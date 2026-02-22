Lightning Back on Ice After Olympic Break: Cirelli and Point Practicing

The Lightning were back on the ice this week, ramping up for their return from the Olympic break. Tampa Bay will host the Toronto Maple Leafs on Jan. 25 at Benchmark International Arena.
Among those skating was Lightning center Anthony Cirelli, in a red no-contact jersey as he works his way back from a left shoulder injury suffered during the Feb. 1 Stadium Series game at Raymond James Stadium. Cirelli was injured in the first period when he absorbed a shoulder-to-shoulder hit from Mark Kastelic of the Boston Bruins. The injury prevented him from representing Team Canada at the Winter Olympics at the last minute.
Brayden Point was a full go for the third straight practice, another positive sign as he continues to work back from the knee injury he suffered Jan. 12 in Philadelphia.
Point was one of the first six players named to Team Canada’s Olympic roster. He returned to the ice about a week before players departed for Milan and did everything he could to get ready for the Olympics. In the end, he chose to stay in Tampa over the break, focusing on rehabbing instead of rushing back. That approach should leave him fresh down the stretch as the Lightning push toward another postseason run.