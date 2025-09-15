Lightning-Bruins Stadium Series Tickets Available Sept. 18

Tickets for the 2026 NHL Stadium Series matchup between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Boston Bruins at Raymond James Stadium will go on sale Thursday, Sept. 18.

Fans can purchase tickets at 10 a.m. ET on Ticketmaster, with tickets sold on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last.

The game will make history as the first outdoor NHL matchup held in a football stadium in Florida, serving as the highlight of a month-long celebration of hockey in the Sunshine State. Prior to the Lightning facing off against the Bruins, the Florida Panthers will play the New York Rangers on January 2, 2026, at LoanDepot park, home of the Miami Marlins.

Over the past six seasons, the state’s two hockey teams have combined for four Cup wins, two of them coming from Tampa Bay in 2020 and 2021. The two outdoor games will be a tribute to the rise of hockey over the past three decades.

“Stanley Cups, strings of sellouts and the exponential growth of youth and high school hockey throughout the state have demonstrated that Florida is a hockey hotbed,” said NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman. “Outdoor NHL games in the Sunshine State? Never let it be said that our League isn’t willing to accept a challenge.”

TNT will broadcast the 2026 NHL Winter Classic exclusively in the U.S. while ESPN will carry the 2026 NHL Stadium Series. Sportsnet and TVA Sports will deliver both games to fans in Canada.