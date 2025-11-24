Lightning Call Up Prospect Defenseman From AHL

The Tampa Bay Lightning have made a roster move, as they have recalled defenseman Maxim Groshev from their American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Syracuse Crunch.

Groshev being called up comes with Lightning defenseman Erik Cernak being out week-to-week. Now, Groshev is getting a chance on the Lightning's roster and is a big step closer to making his NHL debut for the Bolts because of it.

Groshev has appeared in 19 games so far this season with the Crunch, where he has recorded six assists, four penalty minutes, and a plus-8 rating. This is after he posted seven goals, seven assists, and 14 points in 56 games with the Crunch during the 2024-25 season.

Groshev was selected by the Lightning with the 85th overall pick of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft. In 140 career AHL games with the Crunch over three seasons, he has recorded 17 goals, 33 assists, 50 points, 49 penalty minutes, and a plus-10 rating.

It will now be interesting to see how much of an impact Groshev can make after landing this call-up with the Lightning. If he performs well, perhaps it could open the door for him to stick around on the Lightning's NHL roster.