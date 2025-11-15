Lightning Call Up Red-Hot Forward From AHL

The Tampa Bay Lightning have made a roster move, as they have recalled forward Jakob Pelletier from their American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Syracuse Crunch.

Pelletier has certainly earned this call-up from the Lightning, as he has had a great start to the season with the Crunch. In 13 games on the season so far with the Crunch, Pelletier has recorded five goals, nine assists, and 14 points. With this, there is no question that he is making an impact early on down in the AHL.

Pelletier signed a three-year contract with the Lightning during this off-season. This was after the 2019 first-round pick recorded seven goals, 12 assists, 19 points, and a plus-7 rating in 49 games split between the Calgary Flames and Philadelphia Flyers this past season.

After landing this call-up to the Lightning's roster, Pelletier will be looking to make a big impact. If he does, perhaps it could open the door for him to stay on their roster even when the Bolts start to get healthier.

In 86 career NHL games over three seasons, Pelletier has posted 11 goals, 18 assists, 29 points, 72 hits, and a plus-3 rating.