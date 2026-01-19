Lightning close road trip with 4-1 win over Dallas Stars

The Lightning closed out a successful road trip on Sunday with a win against the Dallas Stars.
Dallas opened the scoring 4:00 into the first period. Oskar Back shot a loose puck into the net after it slipped under Andrei Vasilevskiy’s pads, giving the Stars a 1-0 lead.
Lightning rookie Dominic James tied the game 1-1 at 8:04 of the first period. James fed the puck to Jake Guentzel, got it back, and snapped a shot into the back of the net.
From there, it was all Lightning.
Brandon Hagel gave Tampa Bay a 2-1 lead 11:04 into the second period. Darren Raddysh’s one-timer was blocked, but Nikita Kucherov jumped on the loose puck and found Hagel for the finish.
Jake Guentzel extended the lead for the Lightning with less than two minutes left in the second period, cashing in on a rebound to make it 3-1.
Tampa Bay continued to push in the third, and Pontus Holmberg sealed it with an empty-net goal. The Lightning finished their road trip by collecting nine of a possible 10 points.
“This is game five of a five-game trip. Basically we played nine games in nine different cities,” said Lightning coach Jon Cooper. “For the guys to take all but an overtime loss in one, I’ve got to tip my cap to them. It’s been a pretty good effort by them.”
Andrei Vasilevskiy became the second goaltender to reach 20 wins this season and the sixth in NHL history to record 10 straight 20-win seasons. The Lightning return home to host the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday.