Lightning Come Up Short in 3-2 OT Loss to Canadiens in Game 3

"They shot, and I think that's the difference between what's happened with Montreal and us. I thought we passed up way too many opportunities that we had to be able to generate some things,” said Cooper. "Give Dach and that line credit. They had opportunities and they shot them, and they went in the net. You can tic-tac your way down the ice all you want, but at some point you've got to shoot it in the net and that definitely was not on our agenda for some of our night.”