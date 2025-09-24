Lightning Cut Top Prospect & 9 Others From Training Camp Roster

The Tampa Bay Lightning have trimmed their training camp roster, as 10 players have been sent back to their junior clubs.

The most notable of the bunch is top prospect Sam O'Reilly, as the 19-year-old forward will be heading back to the London Knights of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL). In 62 games this past season with the Knights, he recorded 28 goals, 43 assists, 71 points, and a plus-56 rating.

O'Reilly was acquired by the Lightning from the Edmonton Oilers during this off-season in exchange for Isaac Howard.

In addition to O'Reilly, the Lightning have also assigned Everett Baldwin (Saint John Sea Dogs, QMJHL), Ethan Czata (Niagara IceDogs, OHL), Aiden Foster (Prince George Cougars, WHL), Jan Golicic (Gatineau Olympiques, QMJHL), Caleb Heil (Madison Capitols, USHL), Kaden Pitre, (Flint Firebirds, OHL), and Grant Spada (Guelph Storm, OHL) to their junior clubs.

As training camp carries on, we will only continue to see more players cut by the Lightning as they form their opening night roster. It will be interesting to see what the Lightning's NHL roster looks like at the start of the season from here.

Recent Lightning News

Lightning Forward Could Get Big Opportunity

17 Days Until Opening Night: Lightning's History Of No. 17

Pontus Holmberg Joins The Lightning Ready To Make His Mark