17 Days Until Opening Night: Lightning's History Of No. 17

The Tampa Bay Lightning are 17 days away from playing their first game of the regular season against the Ottawa Senators. With this, hockey season is only getting closer.

Now that the Lightning are 17 days away from their first game of the season, let's take a look at all 14 players who have worn No. 17 for the Lightning in their franchise history.

Basil McRae, LW (1992-93)

Basil McRae wore No. 17 for the Lightning during the 1992-93 season. In 14 games with the Bolts that season, he recorded two goals, five points, and 71 penalty minutes. His time with the Lightning would end later that season when he was traded to the St. Louis Blues.

Jason Lafreniere, C (1992-93)

Jason Lafreniere also wore No. 17 while called up to the Lightning's roster during the 1992-93 season. In 11 games with the Lightning that season, he recorded three goals and six assists. He then switched to No. 16 in 1993-94 with the Lightning.

Gerard Gallant, LW (1993-94 to 1994-95)

Gerard Gallant wore No. 17 during his two-year stint with the Lightning from 1993-94 to 1994-95. In 52 games with the Lightning over that span, he recorded four goals, 13 assists, 74 penalty minutes, and a minus-6 rating.

Currently, Gallant is head coach of the Shanghai Dragons of the KHL.

Recent Lightning News

Pontus Holmberg Joins The Lightning Ready To Make His Mark

Lightning Star Ranked Among NHL's Best Players

18 Days Until Opening Night: Lightning's History Of No. 18

Lightning Without Andrei Vasilevskiy On Day 3 Of Training Camp

Brent Peterson, LW (1996-97 to 1997-98)

Brent Peterson sported No. 17 during his first two seasons with the Lightning. However, he later wore No. 27 and No. 47 as a member of the Bolts. In 56 games with the Lightning over three seasons, he recorded nine goals and one assist.

Wendel Clark, LW (1998-99)

Wendel Clark sported No. 17 for the Lightning during the 1998-99 season. In 65 games with the Lightning, he recorded 28 goals and 42 points. He finished that season as a member of the Detroit Red Wings.

Steve Guolla, C (1999-00)

Steve Guolla wore No. 17 for the Lightning during the 1999-00 season. In 46 games with the Bolts that season, he recorded six goals and 16 points. However, he finished this campaign with the Atlanta Thrashers.

Brian Holzinger, C (1999-00)

After being acquired by the Lightning from the Buffalo Sabres during the 1999-00 season, Brian Holzinger wore No. 17. However, he later switched to No. 9. In 112 games over four seasons with the Lightning, he recorded 15 goals and 46 points.

Ryan Johnson, C (1999-00 to 2000-01)

After being acquired by the Lightning from the Florida Panthers, Ryan Johnson wore No. 17 for the Lightning from 1999-00 to 2000-01. In 94 games over two seasons as a member of the Lightning, he recorded seven goals and 23 points.

Ryan Tobler, LW (2001-02)

The next player to wear No. 17 for the Lightning was forward Ryan Tobler. He did so during the 2001-02 season, where he recorded zero points, five penalty minutes, and a minus-2 rating. He also wore No. 18 during his time with the Lightning.

Ruslan Fedotenko, LW (2002-03 to 2006-07)

Ruslan Fedotenko was the next player to sport No. 17 for the Lightning, as he did from 2002-03 to 2006-07. In 313 games over four seasons with the Lightning, Fedotenko recorded 74 goals, 70 assists, and 144 points. He set career highs with 26 goals and 41 points in 80 games with the Lightning in 2005-06 and also won the Stanley Cup with the Bolts in 2004.

Jan Hlavac, LW (2007-08)

Jan Hlavac wore No. 17 for the Lightning during the 2007-08 season. In 62 games with the Lightning that campaign, the 6-foot forward recorded nine goals and 22 points. His time with the Bolts ended later that season when he was traded to the Nashville Predators.

Radim Vrbata, RW (2008-09)

The next player to wear No. 17 for the Lightning was forward Radim Vrbata. The one-time All-Star played in 18 games with the Lightning during the 2008-09 season, where he recorded three goals and six points.

Todd Fedoruk, LW (2009-10)

Todd Fedoruk was the next Lightning player to wear No. 17, as he did during the 2009-10 season. In 50 games with the Lightning that campaign, he recorded three goals, six points, and 54 penalty minutes. This would be his final season in the NHL.

Alex Killorn, LW (2012-13 to 2022-23)

Alex Killorn sported No. 17 during his entire 11-year stint as a member of the Lightning. In 805 games with the Lightning over that span, he recorded 198 goals, 268 assists, 466 points, and a plus-96 rating. The 2007 third-round pick also won the Stanley Cup in 2020 and 2021 as a member of the Lightning.

Killorn's time with the Lightning came to an end during the 2023 NHL off-season when he signed a four-year, $25 million contract with the Anaheim Ducks.