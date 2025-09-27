Lightning Defender Is Key Piece This Season

The Tampa Bay Lightning are heading into the 2025-26 season with high expectations. It is understandable, as the Atlantic Division club once again has a strong roster with plenty of talent.

When looking at their current group, one player who the Lightning will certainly be relying on in 2025-26 is defenseman Darren Raddysh.

Raddysh is coming off another solid season in 2024-25, as he scored six goals and set new career highs with 31 assists and 37 points in 73 games. This was after he broke out with the Lightning during the 2023-24 campaign, recording six goals and 33 points in 82 games.

With numbers like these, Raddysh has cemented himself as a solid offensive defenseman in the NHL. Due to this, the Lightning are certainly hoping that he can once again provide them with solid offense from the point and make an impact when used on the power play.

It is going to be very interesting to see what kind of season Raddysh has for the Lightning this upcoming campaign. If he continues to give the Lightning strong offense from the point or even hits a new level, it would be massive for a Bolts club looking to win it all.

