Lightning Development Camp: Prospects Get First Look at What It Takes to Become A Pro
The building was buzzing at TGH Ice Plex on Friday. On one sheet of ice, fans watched Hart Trophy winner Nikita Kucherov work through offseason drills with linemate Brayden Point. On the other, the Lightning’s next generation competed in a 3-on-3 tournament to close out the final day of development camp.
Tomas Kralovic, a 6-foot-3 Slovakian defenseman selected by the Lightning in the third round of the 2026 NHL Draft, capped off his first development camp with the organization by signing his entry-level contract.
The signing came as a surprise to Kralovic, but Lightning Director of Player Development J.P. Cote said that after reviewing video, the organization felt it was best for him to join the Lightning development system. He is expected to spend the upcoming season in Syracuse.
From on-ice instruction to off-ice development, the Lightning focused on every aspect of becoming a professional, helping prospects establish a foundation they can carry throughout their careers.
“Joel Bouchard talked a lot about what it takes to become a pro,” said Cote. “There are habits like skating that will make them better, but also stick work, finishing in front, bringing grit to the game, and making good decisions.”
With a limited number of draft picks, the Lightning have long been creative in how they identify talent, and this year’s development camp was no different.
Sam O’Reilly, the organization’s lone first-round pick, did not participate in the 3-on-3 tournament as he continues to recover from an injury, but he remained active throughout the week. The Lightning plan to work with O’Reilly throughout the summer, and the 20-year-old is expected to be a full participant when he returns in September.
“I’m just trying to bring my best game and put my best foot forward,” O’Reilly said of preparing for the Lightning’s upcoming training camp. “Obviously I’m trying to make a push for it, and coming in the best shape I can. This is a big summer, and I’m looking forward to making that push.”
Forward Oleg Kulebiakin, the Lightning’s 2026 second-round pick, was a late arrival to camp after traveling from Russia. Kulebiakin admitted the first two days were physically challenging as he adjusted from the long trip, but he made his presence felt during the 3-on-3 tournament. With his team trailing by three goals late, he scored twice on 4-on-3 opportunities in the closing minutes.
“My whole body was sore, my hip, everything felt bad,” said Kulebiakin. “But that doesn’t matter, I need to just play and show how I can play. The last game I think I played well. I scored one goal, and again I scored. So I’m thinking, ‘Oh my god, maybe I can score again.’ But we lost the puck. But it was so much fun and a great experience for me.”
After being drafted, Kulebiakin said he models his game after his favorite player, Nikita Kucherov. During development camp, he had the chance to meet Kucherov, along with Brayden Point and Brandon Hagel—an experience he said inspired him to keep pushing toward his NHL dream.
“They see the culture, they see what we’re all about,” said Cote. “They see the NHL players walking around. And we are having meetings with some of them, too, and that’s what they notice the most. They mention how they learn things, and that’s educational. That’s what we want, and the 3-on-3, it’s all fun, but they’re not going home empty-handed. They have tools now to make them better, and I think it’s mission accomplished on that part.”