Lightning Development Camp: Prospects Get First Look at What It Takes to Become A Pro

“They see the culture, they see what we’re all about,” said Cote. “They see the NHL players walking around. And we are having meetings with some of them, too, and that’s what they notice the most. They mention how they learn things, and that’s educational. That’s what we want, and the 3-on-3, it’s all fun, but they’re not going home empty-handed. They have tools now to make them better, and I think it’s mission accomplished on that part.”