Lightning Dig Deep, Force Game 7 with OT Win in Montreal

The Tampa Bay Lightning knew they hadn’t delivered their best in Game 5 on Wednesday, and it left them with zero margin for error. A 3-2 loss pushed them to the brink, setting up a must-win Game 6 on Friday night at the Bell Centre.
Throughout the regular season, the Lightning have shown stretches of total dominance sprinkled with self-inflicted mistakes. That wasn’t the case on Friday. They embraced the moment and walked away with a 1-0 overtime win to keep their season alive.
On Thursday, before flying to Montreal, Brandon Hagel and Ryan McDonagh emphasized the belief within the group. The situation they were in wasn’t unfamiliar territory. The Lightning have faced adversity all season, responding time and again when pushed.
“I think everyone, personally, when Game 6 is over, will learn a lot about themselves,” said Hagel. “This team will learn a lot about themselves. So, there’s not much more to say. We’ve just kind of got to leave it up to us, and I think it’ll show a lot about our team and a lot about who we are as people.”
McDonagh, who has the most postseason experience on the roster, echoed that message, challenging the group to elevate in every area.
“Look at yourself, see where you can raise your game and bring what you can bring, whether it’s offense or defense, but bring a little bit more of some other things, too, because that’s what’s needed here to get us to where we want to go.”
Just 24 hours later, the team delivered on it.
Andrei Vasilevskiy, who made 30 saves for his eighth career Stanley Cup Playoff shutout for the Lightning, was blocking out the noise.
“I was kind of 1-on-1 with my thoughts,” Vasilevskiy said. “Same with the crowd here. I don’t hear anything. Not even in the locker room, I don’t really listen to anything. I have too much going on in my head to listen.”
Vasilevskiy looked like the goaltender who led Tampa Bay to back-to-back Stanley Cups in 2020 and 2021. He became the first active goaltender to record two career shutouts when facing elimination.
“For the fans it was probably a roller-coaster, but for me, it was pretty even,” Vasilevskiy added. “I’m pretty experienced, so I don’t want to show my emotions.”
After a scoreless 60 minutes, Gage Goncalves scored at 9:03 of overtime, slapping in a loose puck. Rookie Dominic James set Goncalves up with a pass from the bottom of the right circle.
“Listen, obviously we needed to win that game and it was kind of a win or lose situation, but at the end of the day no matter the result, I think we had probably 20 guys that could have looked themselves in the mirror and said that they gave everything,” said Hagel. “Credit to everyone but we haven’t won anything yet and I think everyone in the room knows that.”
As for what they found out after Game 6:
“I think we found out we’ve got the best goalie in the world. I think we already knew that, but he was incredible. I think a lot of the young guys stepped up as well, including Gage and James. I thought a lot of guys gave everything they’ve got.”