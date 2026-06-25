Lightning Draft Preview: The History of the 134th Overall Pick

The Tampa Bay Lightning will have back-to-back picks in the fifth round, and both of those picks have historically produced a Hockey Hall of Famer.
Earlier we discussed the history of the 133rd pick, but the Lightning also have the 134th selection in the 2026 NHL Draft. Despite Daniel Alfredsson being selected 133rd, there's arguably even more talent that has been taken 134th, specifically in the 1980's.
The only Hall of Famer selected 134th overall is former Toronto Maple Leafs and Chicago Blackhawks captain Doug Gilmour. Gilmour, who was drafted in 1982, appeared in 1,484 games in his NHL career. He scored 450 goals, 964 assists, and 1,414 points in his career.
Two years after Gilmour was selected 134th overall, the St. Louis Blues struck gold once again with the same pick when they selected Cliff Ronning. Ronning wasn't as prolific of a player as Gilmour, but he had quite a bit of longevity in his own right. He played 1,137 games and tallied a total of 869 points in his career.
More recently though, there's been very little success with the 134th overall pick. Up to this point, the most recent impact player to be selected with that pick was Kris Versteeg back in 2004.