Lightning Draft Preview: The History of the 154th Overall Pick

While the Tampa Bay Lightning's first two fifth-round picks, 133rd and 134th overall, at the 2026 NHL Draft have historically produced reliable players, there have been very few successful NHL players drafted 154th overall.
The most decorated player drafted 154th overall is former Lightning defenseman Brett Clark. Clark, who played 689 games in his NHL career, was originally drafted in 1996 by the Montreal Canadiens. During his career, he scored 45 goals and 141 assists at the NHL level.
There have only been three other players who reached the 200-game plateau drafted with the 154th overall pick at the NHL Draft. Mario Lessard (1974) and Dalton Prout (2010) played 240 and 264 games respectively. Current Utah Mammoth defenseman John Marino (2015) has played 328 games to this point in his career and is the only 154th overall pick currently on an NHL team.
While the Lightning have potential to find a major steal in the fifth round, the 154th pick historically hasn't been a pick that's provided much success.