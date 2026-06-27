LIGHTNING DRAFT PREVIEW: The History of the 186th Overall Pick

With their penultimate pick in the 2026 NHL Draft, the Tampa Bay Lightning hold the 186th overall pick, which falls in the sixth round.
Historically, there have been a few impact players taken with the 186th pick, most notably Stephane Yelle, Stu Grimson, and Jason Demers.
Yelle played the most games of any player selected 186th overall, falling just short of the 1,000 games played threshold with 991. He scored 96 goals and 265 total points during his NHL career.
Grimson, nicknamed the Grim Reaper, was an enforcer who recorded 2,113 penalty minutes across 729 games before unfortunately having his career cut short due to an injury suffered during a fight in 2001.
Demers has had the most success of any player selected 186th overall since the millennium to this point. He appeared in 700 career games after being picked by the San Jose Sharks in 2008. He also played for the Dallas Stars, Florida Panthers, Arizona Coyotes, and Edmonton Oilers.
While there hasn't been a superstar selected with the 186th overall selection, history shows that the Lightning can find a useful player with their sixth-round pick if luck happens to be on their side.