Lightning Draft Preview: The History of the 90th Overall Pick

While it's possible to find steals at any point in the NHL Draft, the 90th overall selection hasn't had much success historically. The Tampa Bay Lightning will look to overcome the odds and find a diamond in the rough.
Former Lightning defenseman Brad Lukowich, who was drafted by the New York Islanders in 1994, holds the record for most games played by a 90th overall pick, appearing in 658 NHL games throughout his career. Long-time Chicago Blackhawk Eric Daze, who was selected just one year before Lukowich, is the only other player drafted 90th overall to surpass 600 career games played, appearing in 601.
In total, only seven players drafted 90th overall have appeared in 200 or more NHL games.
Walt Poddubny, who split time between the Edmonton Oilers, Toronto Maple Leafs, New York Rangers, and New Jersey Devils, had the highest offensive production of any player drafted 90th overall, even though he was selected by the Oilers in 1980, back when that pick was still in the fifth round. In 468 career games, he scored 184 goals, 238 assists, and 422 points.
There's currently just one full-time NHL player who was selected with the 90th overall pick, Michael Amadio of the Ottawa Senators.
The odds aren't in the Lightning's favor when it comes to finding a useful asset with the 90th overall pick, but things can always change.