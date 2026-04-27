Lightning Even Series with Statement Win in Montreal

“This is the best time of year. It doesn't matter where you're playing, you’ve got to embrace these types of atmospheres,” said Hagel. “You live to play in moments like this. This is why you want to get into the playoffs. In the regular season, you get to go into buildings, and you're happy when you're in a building that's loud and fun to play in. When you get to the playoffs, it's always like that. These are the moments you have to embrace.”