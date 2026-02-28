Lightning Expand Youth Hockey Pipeline with Jr. Lightning Program

The Tampa Bay Lightning are expanding their footprint in youth hockey.
The organization announced the launch of the Tampa Bay Jr. Lightning, a new youth hockey program that will feature a Tier 1 (AAA) boys division and a Tier 2 (AA) girls division. Operated directly by the Lightning, the initiative marks the first time the NHL club has overseen a program of this kind.
The Jr. Lightning program features several familiar names with deep ties to hockey in Florida. Josh Dreith will serve as President on the Board of Directors alongside Elizabeth Frazier and former Lightning goaltender Mathieu Garon.
Hockey operations will include Lightning alumni Braydon Coburn and John Tucker. Tyler Watkins will manage the Tier 1 boys program, while Aaron Humphrey and Kelley Steadman will oversee the Tier 2 girls program.
Built around USA Hockey’s Athlete Development Model, the Jr. Lightning will focus on consistent weekday training, experienced coaching and a development path centered on the individual player. The structure is intended to create a sustainable, affordable program while deepening community relationships and further advancing youth hockey across the region.
The Tier 1 boys program will include two tournament teams at the 9U and 10U levels, along with six full-season teams at 11U, 12U, 13U, 14U, 15U and 16U. The 13U through 16U teams will hold Tier 1 National Bound status. Details regarding the Tier 2 girls program are expected to be released in the coming weeks.
On-ice training will primarily be held at AdventHealth Center Ice, the official practice facility of the Lightning. Tier 1 boys tryouts are scheduled for April 6-8.