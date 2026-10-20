Lightning Face Early Season Test on Three-Game Road Trip

“We’ve played eight games, five have been at home, and we’ve taken care of business here, which has been great,” said Jon Cooper. “We’re 1-2 on the road, and now we’re going out west, multiple time zone changes against — I don’t know what the combined record of the three teams is, but I bet it’s something like a lot of wins and not very many losses. These three teams are… you could put them in a grouping of the class of the west. This is a legitimate early season test for us.”